Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Voluptuous Figure In Tight Purple Dress

Ashley Alexiss wowed her 2 million-plus Instagram followers earlier today with another sexy shot that showed her clad in a curve-hugging dress. While the model has touched on the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this week, asking fans for suggestions of what to do during self-quarantine, the blond bombshell has been keeping things on her page business as usual for the most part.

In the latest addition to her feed, the Sports Illustrated model sizzled in a dress that was part of her partnership with retailer Fashion Nova — more specifically their Fashion Nova Curve line aimed at plus-size women like Alexiss. In the bright new shot, Alexiss posed against a solid white background, standing in profile. Her figure looked nothing short of spectacular. She looked like she was in her element, posing like a pro and running her hands through her blond locks. The Boston-born beauty wore her long, highlighted hair off to one side of her shoulder to keep it out of her face.

Adding to the stunning look, she sported a killer application of makeup that included shimmery highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones. The model lined her eyes with dark eyeliner while filling in her brows perfectly. She also added a bit of clear gloss to her full lips. To accessorize, Alexiss sported a pair of dangling silver earrings.

The curve-hugging gown was primarily purple and pink, with a beautiful metallic fabric train. The dress fit the Shop Alexiss founder’s body like a glove, clinging to every curve and flaunting her bodacious booty. In the caption of the update, she told fans that she was wearing the Million Stars Sequin Mermaid Dress. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of praise from fans.

Within a few short minutes, the post had garnered over 2,000 likes as well as 30-plus comments. Most fans chimed in to let the model know that she looked incredible while countless others gushed over her figure.

“Girl I love that dress!!” one follower raved, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Nice dress Amazing curves so beautiful,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Yess Queen of the Mermaids,” a third social media user said, in addition to a series of heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Alexiss flaunted her curvy figure in another tight-fitting outfit from Fashion Nova. In that particular photo, she sported a tight yellow bodysuit that showcased her thick thighs and plenty of cleavage.