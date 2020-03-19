Brit Manuela Lounges Outside In Emerald Green Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brit Manuela gave her 895,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

The American model took to her account on Wednesday to dazzle her fans with the eye-popping new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. Per a geotag included with the post, the image was taken in La Quinta, California, where Brit was seen lounging outside a large house and enjoying the beautiful weather. She sat on top of a gray chair adorned with several throw pillows while staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze.tb

Despite being outside, Brit was stripped down to nothing more than her undergarments in the eye-popping photo. She sported a bra and matching panties from Bamboo Underwear, which she noted in the caption of her post was a new set that she would be in all day. The skimpy look boasted a bold, emerald green color that popped against the model’s all-over tan and a revealing design that left very little to the imagination.

Brit’s itty-bitty bralette featured thin shoulder straps and a scoop neckline. A sexy cutout fell right in the middle of her chest, exposing an eyeful of underboob to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment also featured a thick black band that wrapped tight around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame.

The brunette beauty also sported a pair of matching panties that were partially sheer and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her toned thighs and curves. She teased her fans by tugging its waistband high up on her hips, drawing further attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her barely-there look, Brit added a dainty pendant necklace and delicate hoop earrings. Her long, dark tresses were worn down and messily spilled over her shoulder, and she opted to go makeup-free to show off her striking natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, fans had nothing but love for the bombshell’s latest social media appearance. The snap has racked up over 34,000 likes after 16 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Brit’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you’re so stunnnning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “goals on goals.”

“Okay wow fav pic ever,” a third admirer quipped.

“So perfect babe,” a fourth follower commented.

Brit is far from shy about showing off her incredible physique on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her rocking a gorgeous purple bikini that did way more showing than covering up. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 39,000 likes.