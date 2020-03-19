‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Donna & Brooke Try To Erase The Video To Protect Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is about to be knocked from her pedestal. Unfortunately, the first person, besides Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), who will find out about her betrayal is her sister, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), per TV Guide. And now she has to help Brooke cover up her sins.

Donna Sees Brooke & Bill Kissing On Digital Photo Frame

Donna will stumble across the truth according to the latest soap opera spoilers. It seems as if Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) gift to his wife may be the instrument of her destruction. The dressmaker gave Brooke a digital photo frame with some of their most romantic moments on it. Brooke loved it and may want to show it off to her sister.

But disaster will strike when Katie goes through the pics and discovers a video of her sister locking lips with someone other than her husband. Not only is she committing adultery, but the video shows her kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) fiance. Donna will be horrified. How can Brooke betray their sister like this? One could understand that it may happen once in a lifetime, but Brooke and Bill have broken Katie’s heart on three separate occasions.

Bill can’t stop thinking about this kiss ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gRal5SWdyI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2020

Donna Blasts Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Donna will blast her sister. Katie has just recovered from being at death’s door and needs Bill. How could Brooke break up Katie and Will Spencer’s (Finnegan George) family again?

Of course, Brooke will try to defend herself. She was lonely after being without her husband for so many months. She felt vulnerable and Bill was there at the right time. They didn’t plan it and it was a one-time thing. Brooke will claim that she loves Ridge and that Bill loves Katie, and she and Bill agreed that they would never speak of it again.

Brooke may be able to buy herself some time while Donna thinks about whether she should tell their baby sister. But they will realize that they have a more pressing issue at hand.

Brooke & Donna Try To Erase The Video

Brooke will plead with Donna that no one has to know. She may even promise Donna that it will never happen again. However, when they try to erase the damning video, they will find that they can’t. Will they be able to get the clip off the photo frame before somebody else sees it?