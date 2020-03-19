‘One Piece’ Chapter 975 Spoilers: Denjiro Reunites With Nine Red Scabbards, Luffy, Law & Kid Join Forces

One Piece Chapter 975 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the reunion of all the members of the Nine Red Scabbards, including Kinemon, Kanjuro, Denjiro, Kawamatsu, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Nekomamushi, Inuarashi, and Kiku. It would also show three members of the Worst Generations – Monkey D. Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates, Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates, and Eustass “Captain” Kid of the Kid Pirates – joining forces in taking down the subordinates of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 975 spoilers revealed some details regarding what happened a day before the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s planned raid at Onigashima. It turned out that the Thousand Sunny was really damaged by the Beast Pirates’ surprise attacks and the reason why Luffy and the others showed up late in their meeting place is because it took them a bit of time to repair their ship.

Luffy, Law, and Kid immediately made a move upon seeing the Beast Pirates bullying the Nine Red Scabbards in their tiny boat. As expected, the three pirates captains have a heated argument regarding who would lead the attack against the Beast Pirates. All of them boasted that they could beat the enemy with a single attack and ordered each other to step back.

None of them listened and just did what they like. The Beast Pirates prepared to take down the three pirate groups in front of them and fired their cannonballs. However, their attacks are all ineffective and just angered Luffy, Law, and Kid more. Without Emperor Kaido and his three right-hand men on the enemies’ side, the three members of the Worst Generation easily defeated the Beast Pirates.

While Luffy, Law, and Kid are engaging in a fight against the Beast Pirates, One Piece Chapter 974 is set to feature Kyoshiro, who revealed himself as Denjiro, reuniting with his comrades. Denjiro quickly introduced himself to the leader of the Nine Red Scabbards, Kinemon. At first, Kinemon has doubts if Kyoshiro is really Denjiro, but he finally believed him when he told him a story that only the two of them knew.

Denjiro praised Kinemon for succeeding to hide the vital information of their planned raid at Onigashima from the traitor. However, it turned out that Kinemon just misunderstood the message of Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie before he died. Denjiro told Kinemon that all of their allies are safe and the ships that were destroyed by the Beast Pirates were the only ones that they no longer needed. Denjiro also freed the powerful samurais in Emperor Kaido’s prison to join them in their upcoming war against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.