Sarah Harris Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In An Itty-Bitty Tan Bikini

Sarah Harris slipped into another skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram post, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Playboymodel took to her account on Wednesday to show off her bombshell curves in a new photo that’s proved to be a huge hit with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. The snap seemed to be a throwback to her recent trip to Bali, which she noted in the caption of her post was where she would rather be self-isolating during the global health crisis.

Sarah posed in the middle of a doorway decorated with an ornate carving. The opening appeared to lead outside, as a view of greenery and the golden sun made up the background behind the Kiwi hottie. It may have led to a pool as well, as Sarah was dressed for a dip in the water in a very tiny bikini that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The blond bombshell stunned in her barely-there tan two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set’s bikini top featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms, one of which she rested on the side of the doorframe. It also boasted a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Its triangle-shaped cups were tied together in a dainty bow that fell in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to the babe’s busty display.

Sarah’s bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that allowed the model to flaunt her sculpted legs and killer curves. It also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate Sarah’s flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

To accessorize her barely-there look, the social media sensation wore a delicate necklace and dangling, tortoise earrings. She styled her platinum tresses in a sleek bun that sat high up on top of her head and wore a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the newest addition to the Instagram cutie’s feed. It has earned over 14,000 likes after 18 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Sarah’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look insane as always,” one person wrote.

Another follower called Sarah an “absolute goddess.”

“Sarah you are by far the most gorgeous woman on the planet! I’ve followed you for years and I never miss one of your beautiful pics. I love your adorable Kiwi accent and I watch your IG stories just to hear you talk! Stay safe!” commented a third admirer.

Fans wanting to see more of Sarah’s bikini body did not have to scroll far down her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, the stunner dazzled her followers again by rocking a mismatched two-piece set that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 25,000 likes.