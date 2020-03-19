Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Delts In Black Sports Bra & Blue Leggings

Ashleigh Jordan, a fitness model with 3.2 million followers on social media site Instagram, posted her latest workout video on Wednesday, March 18. In the video, Ashleigh showcased her enviable physique in several exercises that targeted the delt muscles.

For the workout, the Instagram sensation wore a black sports bra with cut-outs along the back that allowed her followers to watch her back and shoulder muscles working as she performed each exercise. She paired the top with light-blue high-waisted leggings that emphasized her narrow waist and sculpted hips, thighs, and calves. The ultra-tight leggings also clung to her ample backside and allowed a strip of toned tummy to peek out between the waistband and the bra.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with white sneakers and accessorized with a sparkly silver necklace and glitzy hoop earrings. She wore her long, straight blonde locks up in a ponytail to keep it out of her face, allowing a few loose strands to frame her face. The fitness model added a touch of black mascara and glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

The post includes four video clips, each of which features Ashleigh demonstrating a different delt-targeting exercise. While the exercises all include dumbbells, Ashleigh tells her fans that at-home substitutes, such as milk jugs and laundry detergent, are just as beneficial.

In the first video, Ashleigh shows her followers how to do rear delt variations. Holding one dumbbell in each hand, the model holds her arms out in front of her, stretching them out to the side and back in again for several reps. The second exercise is the alternating Arnold press, a move that is performed sitting down. Ashleigh holds the dumbbells in front of her, bending her arms up towards her chest, and alternates pushing each arm up towards the ceiling.

In the third video, the fitness trainer performs the upright row exercise. She lets her arms hang down in front of her with a dumbbell in each hand and pulls them up towards her chest at the same time. The final exercise is the lateral raise variation in which Ashleigh alternates raising each arm out to the side while bent at the elbow.

The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and dozens of comments from the fitness model’s 3.2 million followers in the first day of being posted. Several fans left special requests for workouts and videos they wanted Ashleigh to post while others complimented her gym-honed figure.

“I am LOVING these home workouts @ashleigh_jordan! Keeping my motivation strong without the gym available!,” one Instagram user commented.