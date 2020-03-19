Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Curves In Skintight Mini Dress

Only a day until Spring season begins — meaning it’s still quite cold outside, especially in Vienna, but Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra decided to wear a skintight minidress that put all of her curves on display. The new post was uploaded to Instagram on March 18.

For the latest upload, Doina was photographed outdoors, standing on a flight of stairs just outside a building. She rocked an off-white mini dress, which perfectly showcased her enviable curves. The daring outfit featured ruched sides and hugged her body like a glove, highlighting her hourglass figure.

It had a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The model did not wear a bra, although the dress was already padded, which secured her breasts. Also, the dress was pretty short, which showed off her toned thighs.

One of the photos showed Doina posing with her body facing the camera, while she was holding a pair of pink sunglasses in one hand. She didn’t face the photographer, instead, she looked at a distance, seemingly focused on something that sparked her interest.

In the other snap, the model popped her right hip to the side as she looked straight into the camera, slightly smiling, her hair blown in the wind, which covered some parts of her face.

Doina sported a pair of medium-size hoop earrings as her jewelry, although not entirely visible in the shot. She had her dark tresses parted in the middle and straight, hanging down over her shoulders and back. Her makeup application included well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, black mascara, a hint of blush, and terracotta lipstick.

In the caption, the hottie shared that her skimpy outfit was from the U.K.-based brand, Oh Polly.

Among her thousands of fans, many were quick to comment on her latest jaw-dropping post. Within the first 18 hours of going live, the new post received over 29,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Followers flocked to the comments section to drop compliments, while others were short on words, opting to chime in with emoji instead.

“You look so fine in that dress! You are so beautiful. We all feel the same with everything going on, but hang in there sweetie!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Your posts keeping us connected in this trial some time! Thank you and you are awesome! Stay safe,” an admirer wrote.

“Amazing beauty and amazing figure. You are a very sexy lady in a beautiful country,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Girl, you are perfect,” a fourth Instagram fan added.