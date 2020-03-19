Jenna Dewan Reveals Post-Baby Body 2 Weeks After Giving Birth In New Photo & Fans Are Shocked

Jenna shocked fans as she showed off her post baby body in a no-makeup photo after welcoming her second child on March 3.

Jenna Dewan shocked fans this week as she showed off her slim post-baby body in a stunning new photo a mere two weeks after giving birth to her second child. The stunning actress and World of Dance host gave her 6 million followers a look at how she’s already bouncing back after baby as she took to Instagram on March 17.

The photo was actually a mirror selfie and showed Jenna as she cut a casual figure while she rocked a white t-shirt and a pair of black sweatpants.

The beauty looked seriously gorgeous as she snapped the photo of herself and appeared to wear very little, if any makeup, as she smiled for the camera.

Jenna had her signature dark hair in a severe parting on the right side of her head as she pushed almost all of her hair to the left and over her left shoulders.

The now mom of two also shared a sweet message with her top as she adjusts to life with two children. Her empowering white t-shirt was emblazoned with a message about being a “good mother” in a red box across her chest.

She also joked about keeping things extra casual while she was stuck inside with her family due to coronavirus concerns in the caption, as people across the globe have been urged to stay inside their homes.

Though Jenna’s clothing choice was a little baggier in the first full photo of her body shared on her Instagram page since she gave birth, fans clearly appreciated the star giving them a peek at her post-baby body.

The comments section of the snap, which has received more than 165,000 likes, was flooded with praise for the beauty, with many sharing their shock and disbelief that the Step Up actress had given birth mere days ago.

“Wow. How did a baby just pop out of there!!!!” one person commented alongside three blue heart and thee fire emoji.

Another person commented on the beauty’s slim figure as they wrote, “Ummm SnapBack is real!”

“Already back to tiny… Doesn’t even look like you just had a baby!” another Instagram user said with a clapping, purple heart, and a kissing emoji.

A fourth person told Jenna via the comments section, “You do not look like you just had a baby. Wow.”

Jenna welcomed her second child, a son named Callum, into the world on March 3. She shared an adorable black-and-white photo of herself and Callum having some skin to skin time to her Instagram account to announce the big news.

In the caption, she called her baby boy a “little angel” and said that her and Steve’s “hearts exploded.”

Callum is Jenna’s first child with her fiance Steve Kazee. The star is also mom to her 6-year-old daughter Everly who she shares with her former husband, Channing Tatum.