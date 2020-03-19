Suzy Cortez Sports Face Mask, Lionel Messi Jersey & Lace Panties

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to share an incredibly hot photo while clad in a ripped Lionel Messi jersey and white lace panties. Since most of her 2 million-plus fans are quarantined in their homes around the world, the model has been posting a number of sexy photos to keep them occupied. In the new series of images, the black-haired beauty sizzled in a soccer jersey and basically nothing else.

In the caption of the update, she touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that together, the world was going to beat it. The photo itself showed the model striking a pose in profile with two Messi jerseys in her hands. For her part, the Latina beauty wore a Messi jersey that was cropped, leaving little to the imagination. She also wore a pair of white lace panties with floss-like sides that pretty much revealed it all.

The model showed off the body that helped to skyrocket her to fame, exposing her voluptuous derrière as well as a portion of her ripped abs. Like many people around the globe have been doing in recent weeks, she wore what appeared to be a white medical mask on her face, covering her nose and lips. The world traveler’s striking eyes were fully visible in the update and they were lined with jet black eyeliner and mascara.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her fans, garnering over 19,000 likes in addition to more than 180 comments. The majority of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looked amazing, while many others commented on the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing her sentiments that everyone is in this together and will get through it.

“Big kiss back at you. I love you,” one follower commented, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their words.

“My love, you are simply perfect,” a second fan raved.

“WOW, OHHHHHH MY GOODNESS, WOW, AGAIN I CANT STOP STAIRRING [sic],” gushed a third social media user.

“Simply stunning,” a fourth admirer wrote, along with a few flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model posted another revealing photo, that time while clad in an electric blue bikini. In the shot, the woman who won the Miss BumBum World pageant last year struck an insanely seductive pose, turning her head and looking into the camera. That photo earned plenty of likes and comments as well.