Alexa Collins Wears A Tiny Bikini & Daisy Dukes While Posing With Vodka By The Beach

Alexa Collins got her drink on by the beach in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. In a series of photos on her feed, the blond bombshell posed with a bottle of vodka as she soaked up the sun in a black and white, patterned bikini and Daisy Dukes that showed off her best assets.

The photos showed Alexa sitting in a large, white dividing ledge between what looked to be the road and the beach. Behind her, grassy sand and palm trees could be seen leading back to the stunning ocean waters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It appeared to be a somewhat cloudy day, but that didn’t stop the model from getting some fresh air and a light tan in her skimpy swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a triangle-shaped top covered in abstract black and white stripes. The tight fabric just barely fit over her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the top left her sideboob exposed, as well as a bit of underboob.

Alexa’s top cut off just below her breasts, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the top with a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist to further accentuate her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Alexa threw a pair of tiny, frayed denim shorts on over the thong, but she left the Daisy Dukes unbuttoned and rolled down slightly. They cut off at the top of her thigh, leaving her long, lean legs on show.

Alexa accessorized her look with just a few rings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that were pushed to one side.

In the first photo, Alexa sat up straight with her back arched and chest popped. She held the bottle of vodka and a mule mug beside her and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The second photo zoomed in on Alexa’s midsection as she held the bottle between her legs. The angle gave fans a direct view of her chest in the tiny bikini.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 5,500 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour. Many of the model’s fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Yessssss. Best quarantine relief right here,” one fan said.

“Pfff what a blessing and beauty you are,” another user added.

Alexa has made it clear that she can pull off any look, from swimwear to streetwear. Earlier this week, she showed off a Fashion Nova outfit featuring a sheer, polka dotted top in another popular post.