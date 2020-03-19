European Union Asks Netflix To Slow Down Streaming To Prevent Internet From Breaking

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are staying home in an attempt to contain the outbreak. With many countries resorting to forced lockdowns and quarantines to fight the virus, the internet has experienced an elevated amount of traffic, especially on streaming sites. On Thursday, CNN reported that the European Union asked Netflix and other streaming platforms to stop showing content in high definition out of fear that it would contribute to an internet breakdown from unprecedented levels of usage.

E.U. officials are reportedly concerned about the strain on internet bandwidth that is caused by hundreds of millions of people working from home and even more children staying home from school. European Commissioner Thierry Breton took to popular social media platform Twitter on Wednesday night to let people know he had spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about the issue.

“Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix. To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome. Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary.”

The tweet was met with a range of comments from Twitter users who either agreed with the commissioner or felt that the switch to standard definition was not necessary.

freestocks / Unsplash

“Err, no thanks, I pay a premium for high quality streaming and fast, unlimited broadband,” one social media user commented.

“@netflix should just make it default ‘standard’ so there is enough for everyone!,” another Twitter user wrote.

A Netflix spokesperson gave a statement about Breton’s request, saying that Breton and Hastings will speak again about the matter on Thursday. The spokesperson added that the commissioner is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time, adding that the streaming company has been focused on network efficiency for many years.

Netflix provides open connect service for free to telecommunications companies and uses a special delivery service to ensure that users don’t consume too much bandwidth. Additionally, the company makes sure to adjust the quality of streams to available network capacity.

The streaming platform is not the only site experiencing higher-than-normal traffic. CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg reported that the social media site had experienced large surges in usage as more and more people around the world are forced to stay home. He specified that the increase in usage was “well beyond” the annual spike seen on New Year’s Eve.