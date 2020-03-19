Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Booty In Biker Shorts

In her latest Instagram share, model Cindy Prado flaunted her figure in a sexy set of athletic wear that included a pair of biker shorts that showed off her curvy backside.

The beauty’s update consisted of not one, but seven snapshots that caught her in several poses wearing color-coordinated sportswear while taking a stroll on the streets of Miami.

Cindy’s outfit included a black crop top, black biker shorts and a cropped black jacket. She also carried a belt bag strapped across her chest to add to her casual and chic look. She also sported a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

The first picture in Cindy’s post saw her from behind at a slight side angle as she walked, giving her followers a nice look at her booty in the tight shorts. She wore the jacket loosely, showing off a bit of her bare shoulders.

In the second image, Cindy had a serious expression on her face as she looked at the camera. The shot was taken at a close angle, showing some of the little details of her outfit, which included two gold choker necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings.

The third photo was all about Cindy’s derrière. She stood with her back to the camera, showing off her slender waist and curvy hips. Her toned thighs were also prominent.

Cindy got a little flirty in the fourth picture. The camera captured her as she lowered the top edge of the shorts, flashing her flat abs. She tilted her head as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The next snap saw Cindy from the backside as she looked over her shoulder with a coquettish expression on her face. The pose accentuated the curve of her booty.

Cindy flaunted her bustline in the sixth image, which captured her from a side angle. She looked toward the camera with a serious look on her face.

In the last picture, which caught the Cindy from behind, the model flaunted her bottom. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, accentuating the curve of her hip as well as her toned thighs and slim waistline.

Cindy has a sharp sense of style and she definitely knows how to work the camera. From bikinis to elegant dresses, she looks good in just about everything she wears. She recently wowed her fans when she shared a snap that saw her looking sexy in a black crop top and a snug-fitting pair of jeans.