Kayla Moody Tugs Down On Her Thong In Ultra-Racy Instagram Upload, Says She’s ‘Over Social Distancing’

Kayla Moody heated up her Instagram feed with a risqué photo shared on Thursday morning. The hot military wife left nothing to the imagination in a sheer crop top and a minuscule g-string, opting to go braless under the see-through item. The sizzling blonde flashed her incredible curves in a provocative pose and teased fans by tugging at her thong, which exposed her sexy bikini tattoo.

The highly-NSFW photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, saw Kayla posing against the backdrop of a white brick wall. The babe appeared to be in an entry way and was standing with her back to an open, wrought-iron gate — one painted black and lavishly ornate with floral details. The bombshell was wearing a white mesh crop top that hemmed well above the chest line, showing a tantalizing amount of underboob. The gauzy garment left her busty curves well within eyesight for fans to admire. The top sported loose, long sleeves and a boat neckline that was adorned with an opulent lace panel. Tiny white polka dots decorated the gossamer fabric, adding a chic touch to the racy number.

Kayla’s barely-there bottoms matched the color of her top, and featured a small triangle front and thin side straps. One strap was pulled high on her hip bone, accentuating the model‘s hourglass frame. The stunned pulled down the other strap over her bared hip, all the while looking down at the voluptuous assets with a coy expression. Her hip was cocked to the side and her lips were slightly parted in a seductive way.

The snapshot captured Kayla from the upper-thigh up, only showing a glimpse of her chiseled pins. Her toned midriff and washboard abs were on full display, as were her curvy hips. The smokeshow held one hand on her tiny waist, emphasizing her taut figure. Her legs were slightly parted, teasing the model’s incredible thigh gap.

Kayla was all dolled up for the shoot, rocking an elegant glam that included shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow, bold faux eyelashes, and a glossy pink lipstick. The gorgeous blonde showed off her golden tresses perfectly coiffed in luscious curls, which were parted on the side and cascaded down her shoulders. Her nails were painted pink to match her lipstick and featured white French tips that mirrored the color of her head-turning attire.

The photo was tagged in Costa Rica, suggesting that it was taken during Kayla’s recent Entertainmentworld HD campaign in San Jose. While the upload was clearly a throwback, the model penned a cheeky caption inferring that she had sneaked out amid practicing social distancing.

“When you’re over social distancing and you have to step out to take a sexy pic… you like?”

The steamy update was an instant hit with Kayla’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 13,600 times and left 470 comments, all within the first two hours of posting. As expected, followers were left swooning over the spicy look, showering the model with praise.

“Please keep these coming, for the good of all of us stuck in quarantine,” wrote one person.

“What an awesome distraction from the Virus,” penned a second Instagrammer, who also added a love-letter emoji.

“Thank you for todays [sic] distraction,” commented a third fan, adding a star-struck emoji and a fire emoji.

“Absolute stunner, one of the best bodies I’ve ever seen,” gushed another one of Kayla’s devotees, ending their message with three heart-eyes emoji.