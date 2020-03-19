Rita Ora Sizzles In A White Crop Top And Hot Pants For Her Latest Video

Pop star Rita Ora thrilled her 16.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple Instagram update that showcased peeks of the smoking hot looks she wore for her latest video. Rita recently released her song “How To Be Lonely,” and she opted to bring her fans behind-the-scenes by also releasing a dance video that shared footage of dance rehearsal for the song.

The pictures had a sepia-tinted filter that gave all the shots a bit of an artist vibe. In the first snap, Rita’s upper body was the only thing in the frame. She rocked a white crop top with a high neckline that covered her cleavage. The figure-hugging top showed off her ample assets, and Rita added her own style to the simple white piece by layering countless delicate necklaces over top of it, including a necklace with a cross that hung on her chest. Her blond hair hung down in tousled waves, and she was glancing at something out of the frame.

In the second snap, Rita’s whole body was visible in her skimpy ensemble. She paired the white crop top with some high-waisted hot pants that barely came a few inches down her thighs. The pants showcased her toned thighs, and the overall ensemble flaunted her fit stomach and physique overall.

In the background of the second snap was a clothing rack filled with white pieces of clothing and shoes below them, likely wardrobe for the entire crew dancing alongside Rita in the video.

In the final snap, Rita gave her fans a peek at the touch-ups required of her beauty look, and showed off another white ensemble. Rita swapped out the crop top for a simple white tank top with spaghetti straps. The tank had a neckline that flaunted just a hint of cleavage, and Rita kept on the mass of layered necklaces.

In the shot, someone was adjusting Rita’s artfully tousled strands as Rita stood perfectly still, waiting for the adjustment to be made.

The pop star’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 404,300 likes within just 16 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section as well, and the post received 1,640 comments.

“I love every part of the video,” one fan commented.

“Incredible performance,” another said.

“Girl you are so hot,” one follower said, followed by a heart emoji.

“You serving looks throughout the whole video,” one fan added.

