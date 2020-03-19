Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Rock-Hard Abdomen In Latest Ab Workout Video

Kayla Itsines is an Australian fitness trainer who also has an enormous following on social media platform Instagram. She often takes to the site to leave motivational messages for her trainees and provide them with workout demonstrations that often target specific parts of the body. On Thursday, March 18, the gym buff posted a series of ab exercises to help her followers strengthen their cores.

The fitness trainer carries out the workout on an exercise mat in a large studio space with wood flooring. She wears a black sports bra with spaghetti straps, leaving her midsection exposed and flaunting her chiseled abdomen. She pairs the top with lime-green gym shorts that put her sculpted legs on display. She finishes the outfit with white sneakers and a silver Apple watch and wears her long, brunette tresses up in a high bun on top of her head. A touch of black mascara and glossy lips complete the look.

The post includes six video clips in which Kayla demonstrates a different ab exercise. In the first clip, she simply introduces the workout, telling viewers that she’s providing a quick ab workout for them that will prevent them from placing too much tension on their neck.

The five exercises that Kayla performs for her followers are the four point arm and leg extension, hover knee to elbow, extended side plank, bent-leg raise, and alternating bent-leg raise. In the caption of the post, she outlines each exercise and includes how many reps her followers should do for each one. In the case of the side plank, Kayla writes that they should complete a total of 20 seconds, with 10 on each side. She then challenges them to set a timer for 10 minutes and see how many laps of the ab circuit they can do.

Kayla also explains her motivations behind the video in the caption of the post. She writes that many women complain of neck pain while performing ab workouts and therefore designed a workout that takes the tension out of the neck and shoulders.

The Instagram sensation’s 12.3 million followers left over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments on the post in the first day of being posted. Several thanked her for another great workout to try while others asked her opinion on fitness-related issues.

“I love this! Saved it to try this week,” one Instagram user commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Thank you!!!! This is so helpful!,” another follower wrote.