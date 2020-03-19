Devon Windsor Lies Back In A Strapless Black Bikini At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret model got down in the sand for a sizzling new bikini photo.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor put her very impressive abs on show in a sizzling new bikini photo posted to social media this week. The 26-year-old lingerie model wowed in the shot shared to Instagram by the official account of her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, on March 17 as she laid back in a strapless back two-piece.

The hot new photo put the beauty’s seriously fit and toned model body on full show as she got down on the sand at the beach and rested on her booty and both of her elbows.

Devon seriously wowed in her chic bikini look, which was taken from her own line and appeared to be made of black velvet. The strapless bandeau style top tied in a knot at the front of her chest for a plunging look and created a stylish bow design.

As for the bikini bottoms, they perfectly matched the top. The black briefs featured a very similar tie design below her bellybutton and plunged low at the front to show off plenty of her slim middle and enviably toned abs.

Devon’s all-over tan was also on full show for the camera, while the sides of the bottoms were pulled up either side of her hips to make her legs look even longer.

The star kept things extra cool with a icy red treat in her right hand while she had her long blond hair down with a black and gold bandanna wrapped around her head. She also kept her eyes shielded from the sunshine with a pair of shades on her eyes.

Devon Windsor Swim didn’t reveal exactly where or when the photo was taken, though the beauty posed somewhere very tropical. The stunning clear blue ocean water could be seen behind her while she was also surrounded by several large rocks.

The snap was shared online to celebrate the fact that the stunning lingerie model and swimwear designer has an interview featured in the latest issue of Forbes magazine.

Many fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the sizzling new bikini photo.

“QUEEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one person commented.

Another person wrote after seeing the snap, “u look so beautiful” with two fire and a heart emoji.

The photo also caught the attention of Devon herself, who commented on the post with three heart eye emoji.

The latest look at Devon in her swimwear comes shortly after the beauty rocked a plunging red swimsuit during a beach photo shoot that was shared online last week.

Before that, it was all about the yellow zebra-print bikini for the beauty as she was snapped enjoying an outdoor shower.