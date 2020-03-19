Sara Natividad Aims To Eliminate ‘Quarantine Blues’ With A Sexy Hump Day Post

Spanish-American model Sara Natividad is doing her best to help her followers cope with “quarantine blues” by sharing stunning photos of herself wearing next-to-nothing. She stepped up her game in her latest share by showing off her toned derrière in a tiny orange bikini.

The hottie’s brightly-colored swimsuit popped against the tropical backdrop. Sara didn’t say where the pic was taken, but it appeared to be somewhere perfect for a vacation getaway. Lush greenery and colorful blooming flowers were visible behind her. Whoever edited the image did so in a way that Sara was brought sharply into focus while everything else faded into the background.

It looked like someone desaturated the image aside from the color orange, which stood out from a mile away. She tagged photographer Vincent Pierce in her caption.

Sara’s peachy booty was the main attraction of her sultry snap, but the hottie also flaunted major sideboob by turning her body sideways. Her thin-strapped bikini top did little to cover up her buxom chest. Her shapely shoulders and slim thighs were also visible.

As for her styling, Sara credited her glamorous look to a makeup artist known as Beautykeg on Instagram. Her thick golden mane of hair was styled into gentle curls that cascade down her backside. The professional smokeshow also sported a full face of makeup that included an all-over foundation and frosted pink lipstick. The artist dusted Sara’s cheeks with bronzer and a sparkling shade of highlighter and made up her eyes with brown eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner.

In less than a day, the stunner’s post earned over 17,400 likes and more than 300 comments from delighted admirers. Dozens of people showered her in compliments and thanked her for sharing such a gorgeous pic to brighten up their weeks.

“Oh definitely sweet heart. your gorgeous Beautiful body,” gushed one admirer. They added a red rose emoji, a four-leaf clover emoji, and a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Now that’s a butt should have that in a museum,” joked another fan.

A few days ago, Sara also shared another photo that looked like it may have been part of the same photoshoot as the above image. Her perfect booty looked equally stellar in that post.

The bikini Sara wore in her new social media post appears to be the same one she rocked in an older Instagram share. Her previous pic showed her from the front as she stepped out of a swimming pool.