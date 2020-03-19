Jade Grobler Soaks Up The Sun In Skimpy White Bikini

Fitness model Jade Grobler recently took to Instagram to update her 923,000 followers with a new sultry update. In today’s sizzling post, the 21-year-old bombshell wore a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that showcased her incredible figure.

In the first pic, Jade was outdoors, enjoying the bright sunshine at the beach. She was seen leaning on a big rock, in a semi-sitting position. She posed in her sultry attire with her head slightly tilted to the side as she smiled at the camera. In the second snapshot, the model leaned slightly forward, her right hand on her knee, while her other hand rested on the rock. She smiled brightly, her pearly whites showing.

Jade rocked a white bikini top with floral prints. It featured padded demi cups and a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her décolletage, as well as tiny black straps that held the garment in place.

She wore the matching pair of bottoms with no prints. The swimwear’s waistband sat high on the model’s slender hips, but with a low-cut design that showed an ample amount of skin, particularly along the midsection, such as her taut stomach and flat abs.

To accessorize her beach day look, Jade wore a pendant necklace, a watch, and a pair of sunglasses. The stunner’s blond hair was up in a half-ponytail with the ends cascading over her shoulder and back. As she was wearing sunglasses, half od her face was covered. The only visible makeup was her sculpted brows and pink color on her lips.

The South African-born model wrote a short caption. As for her sexy ensemble, she did not disclose where the bikini was from. According to the geotag, she was in Burleigh Beach in Gold Coast, Australia.

The latest update has been showered with compliments by Jade’s followers, letting her know that they are huge fans. Some others didn’t have a lot to say and dropped a combination of emoji instead. The snaps garnered over 28,000 likes and more than 290 comments in just 10 hours of being live on the social media platform.

“I just can’t get over how good you look in every photo you take, no matter the timing,” an admirer commented on the post.

“You’re looking so beautiful that you give the sun a reason to shine. You look so stunning!” another fan echoed.

“What a nice pair of sunglasses. Oh, and you are perfection in a bikini. Keep safe always,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous in that Bikini @jadegrobler! Picture #2 is my favorite!” a fourth Instagram follower added.