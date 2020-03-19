Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Manufacturing Ventilators If There Is An Outage From Coronavirus

Elon Musk has offered for his company Tesla to start manufacturing ventilators if there is a shortage amid the impact of the coronavirus.

The billionaire said in a tweet early on Thursday that his car company could make the much-needed critical care machines, which have been in short supply in the hardest-hit areas as the coronavirus strikes the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Many people urged Musk to start turning his company toward ventilator manufacturing now, noting that there are already enough shortages around the world that there will need to be a significantly higher number of ventilators to care for all of the critically ill.

As the New York Post noted, a number of other car maker have also explored turning their production plants toward making ventilators. General Motors and Ford have both been in talk with White House officials, the report noted.

Wired reported that ventilator manufacturers have also increased their production, with one California company that normally sells 50 in a month receiving orders of 2,000 from Italy and another 500 from California.

As the report added, many more will be needed.

“Some estimates suggest demand for ventilators may quickly overwhelm US hospitals’ supply, which includes about 160,000 machines, plus 12,000 more in federal reserves, according to a recent tally by Johns Hopkins researchers,” the report noted. “Not all of those machines are suited to critical care and, of course, many of them are already in use by people with other respiratory conditions.”

Experts have said that there are close to 160,000 ventilators in the United States, but in a worst-case scenario there could be a need for close to 800,000 more. Even with ventilator manufacturers significantly ramping up production, that could necessitate new manufacturers to jump in as well to reach that level.

Musk’s tweet appeared to take a much different tone than his past statements on the spread of the virus, the New York Post noted. Last week he tweeted that the “coronavirus panic is dumb,” drawing some harsh pushback as the virus at the time was ravaging parts of China and Italy and starting to spread quickly across the United States.

Musk appeared to stand by the statement early this week, saying that putting too many resources toward treating coronavirus could create shortages elsewhere and hurt medical patients with other ailments.

“If we over-allocate medical resources to corona, it will come at expense of treating other illnesses,” he said, via the New York Post.