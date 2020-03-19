Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Adorable Instagram Pic Of Baby Birdie Mae As She Turns 1

The singer's youngest child celebrates her first birthday on March 19.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet new photo of her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. The singer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author thrilled her Instagram followers with a pic of her baby girl as she gets ready to celebrate her first birthday.

In the photo posted to Jessica’s social media page, Birdie is perched on the grand staircase in the Johnson family’s home. The little girl’s blond hair has grown since fans last saw her, and her eyes are wide as she looks straight at the camera while holding on to a spindle on the stairway.

Because it is near bedtime, Birdie is wearing adorable white and gold pajamas with stars on them. In the caption to the post, proud mom Jessica wrote that it’s time to say “nighty nite” because it’s almost time for Birdie to turn one.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including actress January Jones and media personality Paris Hilton reacted to baby Birdie’s birthday eve pic. Some of Jessica’s followers expressed disbelief that it has already been a year since Birdie was born, while others noted Jessica’s major transformation over the past year after losing her baby weight and swollen ankles

“OMG how has it been a year,” one fan wrote. “Happy birthday little Birdie.”

“One already? Birdie, your name is as cute as you,” another wrote.

“Happy birthday Birdie! It feels like yesterday that you had her,” a third fan wrote to Jessica.

“I think her first year went faster than your pregnancy!” another fan chimed in.

Jessica regularly shares photos of her childrens’ milestones. Over the past year, fans have seen everything from Birdie’s first Halloween costume — an adorable peacock suit — to her first Super Bowl celebration as she cheered for her dad Eric Johnson’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Next up. Jessica will undoubtedly post Birdie’s first birthday pics.

Jessica has not yet shared how her family will be celebrating Birdie’s first birthday on March 19. In the past, the mom of three has gone all out for her kids’ birthday bashes. In 2013, Jessica and her husband threw a big party for their daughter Maxwell Drew’s first birthday.

Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss organized the event, which was held in the backyard of the family’s Hidden Hills, California home, E! News reported at the time. A source said about 50 guests were invited to the party, which included a coloring table, face painting and beach balls for the guests to play with on the grass. Food stands served up hot dogs, lemonade and candy.