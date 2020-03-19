Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally’s Odd Behavior Toward Wyatt Concerns Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 20 promise some drama when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) visits Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Both of them are in love with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), so tensions may rise, per TV Guide.

Florence Fulton Visits Sally Spectra

Flo will head for the beach house to visit Sally. Despite Katie Logan (Heather Tom) warning her to give Sally some space, Flo will follow her heart. The last time that she and Sally spoke, they fought and she wants to make peace with the redhead. Although Katie warned her that Sally might not be in the right space to accept an apology, Flo will forge ahead.

Of course, the meeting between Flo and Sally will be awkward. Every time they cross paths it’s because of Wyatt. Now that Sally believes that Wyatt chose her over Flo, she may wonder about the blonde’s true motive. She may even wonder if Flo knows that she’s terminally ill.

Happy that they are together, Sally dodges Wyatt’s pointed questions today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/FVh1CYODt7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 18, 2020

Flo’s Notes Sally’s Odd Behavior

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Flo doesn’t want her and Sally’s relationship to end on a bad note. So, she will humble herself and pretend that she and Wyatt are really over. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Wyatt and Flo have only separated for a short time so that he can make Sally happy in the final weeks of her life.

But Flo will notice something odd about Sally’s behavior. Something won’t add up for the former croupier when she sees them together. Sally loves Wyatt and won’t hold back on the affection, for sure. But it may puzzle Flo as to why Sally hasn’t opened up to Wyatt yet. Both he and Flo already know that Sally is terminally ill, thanks to Katie, yet the redhead has not told Wyatt the truth yet.

Flo may also find Wyatt’s behavior strange. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt and Flo will also have a moment to themselves. Wyatt pulls her aside for a private conversation, and while she may want them to affirm their love for each other, she will discover that Wyatt doesn’t feel the same way. Wyatt will feel conflicted as he doesn’t want to betray Sally in any way, even though he knows that their relationship is temporary and that he will return to Flo after Sally dies.

It seems as if Wyatt and Flo’s easy fix – for Wyatt to be there for Sally before her death – may cause them some unnecessary pain in the long term.