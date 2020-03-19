Natasha Oakley Sizzles In White Bikini With Cheeky Bottoms

Model and business owner Natasha Oakley has the perfect body to model bathing suits from her swimsuit line, Monday Swimwear. On Thursday, she put her figure on display in her latest Instagram post which saw her modeling a white bikini while soaking up the sun.

The model’s two-piece was made from a white fabric that highlighted her bronze skin tone. The bottoms were cheeky and gave her fans a nice look at her derrière while the top flashed plenty of cleavage. She also wore a wide-brimmed straw sun hat. She completed her beach day vibe by wearing her blond locks down in loose waves.

Natasha’s update consisted of three snapshots that showed her alone on a beach. She did not indicate where she was, but the beach was near a large rock outcropping that was mostly covered in lush greenery.

The first picture captured the beauty from behind as she struck a pose. She stood with one hip to the side and one knee bent, flaunting her perky booty. She placed one hand on her thigh, drawing the eye to her toned legs. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a serious look, showing off her shapely back and shoulders. The hat partially shaded her face from the sun.

In the second image, Natasha was strolling along the beach with her hat in her hand. The photo was taken from behind as she looked over her shoulder. She wore a smile, giving her fans a nice look at her pretty face as well as her backside.

The third picture caught Natasha from the front. She stood with one hip to the side, highlighting her hourglass shape. Strings tied into loopy bows on her hips called attention to her feminine curves. Natasha’s ample chest was also on display. The stunner’s hat obscured some of her face as she positioned the brim with one hand to shield her face from the sunlight.

Many of Natasha’s fans loved seeing her in the skimpy swimsuit.

“That is such a beautiful body!!!” one Instagram user said.

“Such a babe,” wrote a second follower.

“Lovely shoot,” a third fan commented.

It is not unusual to see Natasha model some of the bathing suits from her line. From bikinis to one-piece swimsuits, she looks stunning in them all. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a sunny yellow two-piece while she hung out on Bondi Beach in Australia.