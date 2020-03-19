Nicole Thorne Is A Goth Bombshell In A Sexy Lace-Up Mini Dress

Nicole Thorne went into full bombshell mode for yesterday’s social media post. The gorgeous Instagram model slipped into a slinky black mini dress from Fashion Nova, flaunting her hourglass curves in the skintight number. The outfit gave off chic Gothic vibes, sporting long bell sleeves and a sexy lace-up panel that ran along the front of the dress. The stunner accessorized with a stylish black manicure, and drove fans wild with the seductive look.

“DAMN,” one Instagrammer penned in all caps, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“Wow sexy,” remarked another one of her devotees, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

The Australian smokeshow showed quite a bit of skin in the stylish dress, which was an off-the-shoulder design that exposed much of her perky bust. The 29-year-old hottie opted to go braless, flashing her ample cleavage. A delicate ruffled trim adorned the garment’s Bardot neckline, calling even more attention to Nicole’s unrestrained chest. The same effect was achieved by the large, loopy bow that secured the lace-up panel in the front. A similar bow draped down the hem of the dress, luring the gaze to the model’s bared thighs.

The upload consisted of two shots wherein Nicole posed on an outdoor patio. In the first photo, the brunette beauty was standing next to a garden cabinet, one decorated with ceramic flower pots. The babe held one arm across her midriff and raised the other to her cheek, shooting a sultry look at the camera. A large mirror rested on top of the cabinet, reflecting her sculpted shoulder and chic, black nails. The mirror sported a simple wooden frame that matched the unpolished furniture piece.

A swipe to the next slide showed the model striking a coquettish pose as she slightly shrugged her shoulders and put one leg in front of the other. Her hands were crossed in front of her body in a coy gesture. The model was snapped next to a large potted cactus that stood taller than her. More plants could be seen in the background, which was populated with stylish patio furniture that included a long, wooden table, chairs, a white-cushioned sofa, and a couple of armchairs. The quaint, earth-toned decor kept the focus on Nicole, not taking any attention away from her enviable curves.

The Aussie knockout completed her fashionable look with a bold glam that revolved around a dramatic cat-eye makeup. She rocked messy, thick eyebrows, and plumped up her voluptuous lips with a glossy pink lipstick. She wore her dark tresses down and parted in the center, and added some bling with chunky gold hoop earrings.

Nicole captioned her photos with a pair of black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her dress. The post didn’t fail to capture her fans’ attention, garnering more than 14,600 likes and 224 comments — including some from a few Instagram models.

“This dress is cute,” remarked Rosie Luik, leaving a black heart emoji.

“This is gorgeous babe,” agreed Bre Tiesi, adding a two-hearts emoji.

The double update was not Nicole’s only Instagram post for the day. The model followed up with a triple upload that saw her slaying in a sheer black bodysuit, as covered by The Inquisitr.