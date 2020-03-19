New Trend Sees People Putting Their Christmas Lights Back Up To Spread Joy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As a way to spread some much-needed joy during this trying time, a new trend has started that encourages people to put their Christmas lights back up.

Yesterday, People Magazine reported that the trend had taken off on Twitter, with many users sharing their homemade spectacles under hashtags like #CoronaKindness and #LightsForLife. The outlet says it’s unclear who initiated the trend, but it has already gone viral as hundreds of users post photos of their decor.

Across the globe, millions of people have been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Businesses have shut down, schools have closed indefinitely, and bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues have shut their doors for the foreseeable future.

The CDC has recommended that people stay indoors as much as possible. It is a time of much uncertainty and stress, particularly for those who are now unsure of their employment status.

Seeing a trend like this go viral is uplifting for many reasons, and a great way to encourage people to stay home and get creative with their holiday decorations. Not only are the lights a nifty way to keep citizens busy during self-isolation, but they provide a safe form of entertainment.

As an added benefit, driving through residential areas to look at Christmas lights limits unnecessary contact with other people and upholds the rules of social distancing.

Happy to put our Badger lights back out. #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/AU3eXIf03R — Ann Langel (@ZAnnBoni) March 19, 2020

Viewing light shows from a car is one of many vehicle-based activities seeing a surge amid the viral outbreak. According to The Daily Wire, drive-in movie theaters have also seen an unprecedented rise in business as folks look for fun activities to keep them occupied while maintaining a safe distance from others.

#LightsForLife Great idea. But I just took down my entire display 2 weeks ago, LOL! Guess I'll put them all up now! pic.twitter.com/9u4ulqKskp — Steve Neumann (@steve1330am) March 18, 2020

Dozens of Twitter users joked that this Christmas light trend couldn’t have come at a better time since many haven’t even had the chance to take down their decorations from 2019 yet, and now they can procrastinate a little longer.

“There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world. Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution,” wrote one Twitter user. They also shared a picture of their decorations.

“A friend just shared that an elderly neighbor came to her house and asked her husband to turn on the Christmas lights because there’s so much darkness and scariness now. So, there are bright dancing Christmas lights now on in their neighborhood. #coronakindness,” contributed another person.