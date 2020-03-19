Gisele Bundchen Wows In A Strapless Bikini At The Beach In Costa Rica

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen wowed in stunning new photos shared online this week which showed her looking happy and healthy in a strapless black-and-white polka dot bikini at the beach in Costa Rica. The stunner slipped into a pretty skimpy two-piece as she enjoyed the sunshine in the South American country, where she recently enjoyed a sunny vacation alongside her husband Tom Brady and their children.
In the candid snaps, which were shared online by The Daily Mail on March 18, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel put her flawless body on full show as she soaked up the sunshine.
In one snap, Gisele could be seen as she showed off her obvious body confidence with both of her toned arms stretched out wide either side of her. The lingerie model put her head up towards the sky as she kept her eyes closed and flashed a whole lot of skin.
The star’s fun bikini look was made up of a strapless bandeau-style top that was white with large black spots across her chest. The top also showed off a little more of her flawless model body as it featured a U-shaped design in the center of her chest to make the top a little more plunging.
Gisele — who previously wowed in a skimpy red bikini — opted for a coordinated look. She paired the top with bikini bottoms in the exact same monochrome pattern.
The bottoms sat low on her hips and began well below her bellybutton to show off plenty of her very toned torso and her slim waist.
View this post on Instagram
Imagine se nos recarregássemos com a mesma frequência que recarregamos nossos celulares? Muitas vezes só percebemos que estamos cansados quando ficamos completamente esgotados – mentalmente, emocionalmente e fisicamente. Eu definitivamente não me sinto bem quando estou assim, e é por isso que tento achar um tempinho para me recarregar todos os dias, seja meditando, rezando, dando um passeio na natureza, apreciando o nascer do sol ou mesmo apenas respirando profundamente. Acredito que seríamos muito mais felizes se tirássemos um tempinho e recarregássemos nossas baterias todos os dias. O que recarrega tuas baterias? O que te reconecta contigo mesmo e te traz paz?✨????????♀✨???? Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained – mentally, emotionally, and physically. It definitely doesn’t feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breath deeply. I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?
The beauty stood mid-calf deep in the ocean water and had her long hair flowing down her back.
In the snap, Gisele had a long black black scarf draped across her which blew in the breeze while she held on to what appeared to be a dark gray t-shirt in her left hand.
Other candid snaps showed her walking barefoot along the sand with her flawless model body on show alongside a male friend.
In those snaps, fans got a better look at her accessories as she rocked a thin necklace around her neck and a white bracelet on her left wrist, as well as small hoop earrings in her ears.
The latest bikini pictures come shortly after The Inquisitr reported last week that the star was previously proudly showing off her bikini body during another trip to the beach during her Costa Rican vacation.
That time, she opted for a less co-ordinated look as she slipped into a mismatched bikini. Her swimwear was made up of a brown crop-top style top with thin strings over her shoulders, which she rocked with a pair of animal-print string bottoms.