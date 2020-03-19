Gisele Bundchen Wows In A Strapless Bikini At The Beach In Costa Rica

Gisele sizzled in a skimpy strapless bikini as she hit the beach.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen wowed in stunning new photos shared online this week which showed her looking happy and healthy in a strapless black-and-white polka dot bikini at the beach in Costa Rica. The stunner slipped into a pretty skimpy two-piece as she enjoyed the sunshine in the South American country, where she recently enjoyed a sunny vacation alongside her husband Tom Brady and their children.

In the candid snaps, which were shared online by The Daily Mail on March 18, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel put her flawless body on full show as she soaked up the sunshine.

In one snap, Gisele could be seen as she showed off her obvious body confidence with both of her toned arms stretched out wide either side of her. The lingerie model put her head up towards the sky as she kept her eyes closed and flashed a whole lot of skin.

The star’s fun bikini look was made up of a strapless bandeau-style top that was white with large black spots across her chest. The top also showed off a little more of her flawless model body as it featured a U-shaped design in the center of her chest to make the top a little more plunging.

Gisele — who previously wowed in a skimpy red bikini — opted for a coordinated look. She paired the top with bikini bottoms in the exact same monochrome pattern.

The bottoms sat low on her hips and began well below her bellybutton to show off plenty of her very toned torso and her slim waist.

The beauty stood mid-calf deep in the ocean water and had her long hair flowing down her back.

In the snap, Gisele had a long black black scarf draped across her which blew in the breeze while she held on to what appeared to be a dark gray t-shirt in her left hand.

Other candid snaps showed her walking barefoot along the sand with her flawless model body on show alongside a male friend.

In those snaps, fans got a better look at her accessories as she rocked a thin necklace around her neck and a white bracelet on her left wrist, as well as small hoop earrings in her ears.

The latest bikini pictures come shortly after The Inquisitr reported last week that the star was previously proudly showing off her bikini body during another trip to the beach during her Costa Rican vacation.

That time, she opted for a less co-ordinated look as she slipped into a mismatched bikini. Her swimwear was made up of a brown crop-top style top with thin strings over her shoulders, which she rocked with a pair of animal-print string bottoms.