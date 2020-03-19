Candice Swanepoel Sits With Her Legs Apart In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini Bottoms

The Victoria's Secret Angel pulled a very risque pose that left little to the imagination.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel got pretty risqué in a new NSFW photo shared to social media this week as she posed with her legs apart in the tiniest pair of bikini bottoms. The beauty didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination in the snap as she sat in a unique position on a wooden stool.

The South Africal supermodel — who’s been modeling for the lingerie brand for more than a decade — seriously sizzled in a mismatched bikini, which was taken from her own swimwear line called Tropic of C who shared the snap on its official Instagram account on March 18.

The blond beauty rocked a crocheted white bikini top which featured thin green and yellow stripes along the bottom of her chest and the straps, that sat on her shoulders.

Candice proved once again that she wasn’t afraid to flash some skin as she struck her atypical model pose, which saw her sit with both of her legs pretty wide apart while she bent over slightly and placed both of her hands on her bare legs.

The beauty — who recently posed in a slightly sheer crop top and skimpy bikini bottoms — left even less to the imagination on her bottom half.

She showed plenty of skin in her tiny bikini bottoms, which were made up of a leopard-print material that barely kept her covered.

The skimpy bottoms stretched up high above her hips, with the two sets of black strings either side of her torso tied into two large bows.

Even though the beauty was crouched over, she still had a seriously flat middle and managed to still give fans a good look at her toned abs.

Candice had her long blond hair down for the photo shoot and pushed her long locks over her left shoulder.

She accessorized with several bangles on her right wrist as well as a pair of glamorous dangling gold earrings in her ears.

On her feet, the stunning mom of two opted for a pair of sensible flat sandals which were perfect for doing some exploring as she posed somewhere tropical. The lingerie model sat amongst a fruit stall, which had bananas hanging up above her head.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that the beauty wore the South Pacific top during the shoot, which the brand confirmed is part of its collaboration Sophie Anderson Bags to produce hand knit crochet swimwear pieces.

The latest risqué snap follows another recent photo from the brand that featured Candice as she flashed her toned booty in a red thong bikini that showed off plenty of skin.