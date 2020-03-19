‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Swan Revealed To Be Bella Thorne

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox meaning another celebrity was unmasked.

Unfortunately for Swan, their time was up and they were voted out from the competition.

For their debut performance, Swan performed “Fever” by Peggy Lee. It was clear that they were a female with a good voice. However, it wasn’t obvious enough to tell if singing is their job professionally. For their second performance, they rocked out to “I Hate Myself For Loving You” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, which can be watched on The Masked Singer’s official YouTube channel.

In Swan’s first clue package, they said they chose the costume because the swan is known for its scarceness. After they said they were euphoric and are “flushed with fever as I bare my soul to you,” the panelists — Ken Joeng, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke — started to believe it was an actress who had done work relating to ghost and vampires.

Joeng’s first guess was Nina Dobrev because of her history with the hit show Vampire Diaries. Scherzinger assumed it could be Jennifer Love Hewitt because she was in The Ghost Whisperer and Thicke went with Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

When it came down to unmasking Swan, the judges failed to identify correctly which celebrity it was.

It was revealed to be actress, author, and model Bella Thorne who was surprised about Joeng not figuring her out as they have worked together previously.

Thorne explained she took part in The Masked Singer because last season, Joeng thought she was the Flamingo which made her watch and appreciate the show. McCarthy questioned her on the vampire clues and the Shake It Up actress told her it was linked to her record label, Filthy Fangs, which she owns with her sister.

Fans of the show immediately took to social media after Thorne was unmasked.

“I was so sure that it was Kristen Stewart! I love The Masked Singer and this has been the hardest season yet to guess who the singers are,” one user wrote.

“WTF??!?! @bellathorne and @SarahPalinUSA on the @MaskedSingerFOX?!?!?!?! WTF IS GOING ON?!?! I’m shocked!! I seriously f*ckin love this show!! Every episode is a surprise!” another shared.

“Me and Albert guessed that the Swan was Bella Thorne on TheMasked Singer and it REALLY WAS BELLA THORNE WE WENT CRAZY,” remarked a third viewer.

“Bella Thorne was really was on The Masked Singer and I didn’t guess it LOL,” a fourth account wrote.