Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Sheer Bodysuit: ‘Last Pictures Of Me Before I Eat Pasta For The Next Month’

Australian model Nicole Thorne is hunkering down with her favorite foods during this time of social distancing and self quarantining. The Instagram hottie went online yesterday night to tell fans she will be indulging in plenty of pasta for the following month. The stunner also dropped a steamy lingerie photoshoot, which she advertised as the “last” snaps before she starts gorging on the delicious carb-filled food.

In the tantalizing upload, the Missy Empire ambassador was wearing a sexy, sheer bodysuit from the popular brand. The outfit was crafted entirely out of black mesh and sported solid-black cups that censored her perky chest. Nicole teased a glimpse of cleavage in the low-cut attire and showed off her trim midsection, which was left well within eyesight thanks to the item’s see-through fabric. The garment was decorated with black vertical stripes, which resembled corset busks and ran along the length of the gauzy front, emphasizing the mode’s lean figure. Lavish ruffled details made out of black tulle adorned the bodysuit’s thin, spaghetti straps, adding pizzazz and sophistication to the racy attire.

Nicole showed off the eye-popping outfit in three different snaps that saw her posing seductively for the camera. The 29-year-old hottie was looking directly into the lens with an intense gaze and softly pursed lips. One pic showed her pulling up on the sides of her bodysuit in a flirty gesture that highlighted her round, bared hips. In another snapshot, the model had one hand on her tiny waist and put one leg in front of the other, flaunting her toned thigh.

The Aussie bombshell was snapped in a simple, white-toned interior. The only element of decor was a round wall mirror sporting an intricate, seashell frame, which complemented the flamboyant tone of her bodysuit. The photos captured her from the thigh-up, keeping the focus on her hourglass curves.

Nicole accessorized with a black manicure to match her provocative outfit. She opted for a face-full of makeup in the shots, rocking a chic cat-eye glam and messy eyebrows. She wore a peach shade on her lush lips, and illuminated her bronzed complexion with highlighter and blush. The dark-haired beauty styled her tresses with a side-part, brushing her locks behind one ear to showcase her tragus piercing.

The model captioned her post with a spaghetti emoji and added a “#socialdistancing” hashtag to better put her point across. She also included a pair of black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her outfit, and tagged the label that provided the bodysuit.

Unsurprisingly, the triple update stirred a lot of reaction from her fans, racking up more than 14,100 likes and 207 comments overnight.

“You look so gorgeous,” wrote Instagram model Rosie Luik, who is the founder of the Mum Network.

Latina model Yasmin Miranda also chimed in, leaving a long string of heart-eyes emoji under Nicole’s post.

“Wow absolutely stunning bb,” gushed another Instagram user, adding two heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow girl ur eyes r amazing [fire emoji] I love ur suit,” commented a third person, ending with a heart emoji.

“Hair looks amazing!” assured another one of Nicole’s devotees.