‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, March 18: Shauna Shows Quinn A Video Of Brooke & Bill Kissing

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 18 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) catching up on the latest gossip. Quinn recapped the disastrous wedding and told her best friend that it never took place. She opined that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) would be gloating as she had been right about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) all along, per She Knows Soaps.

Shauna Shows Quinn A Scandalous Video

Shauna interjected that she was sure that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was concerned for his son and that he was also completely committed to Brooke. However, she wasn’t sure if Brooke felt the same way about him.

Quinn then laid out Brooke’s rather promiscuous history. She told Shauna that Brooke had worked her way through the Forrester men and had even slept with her sister’s husband.

Shauna then told Quinn that she had witnessed something that she could not get out of her mind. She was concerned for Ridge and wondered about Brooke and Bill’s history. Shauna then took out her phone and showed Quinn a video of Bill and Brooke making out. She told her friend that she recorded them the night before the wedding. Quinn doubted Brooke’s loyalty to Ridge, while Quinn seemed to be excited by the latest turn of events.

Brooke & Ridge Confirm Their Commitment To Each Other

Ridge spoiled Brooke with breakfast in bed. He still felt guilty for not listening to her about Thomas. Brooke felt that Shauna wouldn’t be pleased about their reunion. Ridge then assured his wife that he was committed only to her. Brooke echoed his feelings.

The dressmaker then gifted his wife with a digital photo frame of their romantic memories together. Brooke loved the gift and they started making out in bed.

Wyatt Questions Sally

At the beach house, Wyatt was preparing a meal. Sally told him that she did not have much of an appetite. As he busied himself in the kitchen, Sally tried to pour some juice. She spilled it as her hands were shaking. Wyatt turned around and wiped it up for her.

Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) sent a text message to Sally. The doctor wanted to meet with Sally as soon as possible. Wyatt asked Sally about the text, but she managed to dodge his questions. The physician then sent her another message, prompting Wyatt to probe further. Sally insisted that she was doing fine.

Dr. Escobar finally resorted to calling Sally to ask her to come and see her. Sally told the doctor to leave her alone and that she did not need a life coach.