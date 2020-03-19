Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Cleavage, Posts Pained Caption About 2020: ‘You Were Supposed To Be Our Year!’

Typically, Liz Katz is one to get playful in her captions as she shares sexy photos of herself at work or at home to her 1.1 million Instagram followers. However, the cosplay model got a bit serious earlier this week, posing in a revealing outfit as she often does but also musing on the challenges the world has faced in the first three months of 2020.

On Tuesday, Liz took to Instagram to share a composite image consisting of two photos, both of which showed her bending down and flaunting her cleavage while wearing a gray tank top and black leggings. Except for a few subtle differences, both snaps were nearly identical to each other, as the cosplayer posed with her long blond hair in a ponytail, keeping her makeup look natural and also showing off the large tattoo on her left arm.

While the composite snap clearly drew a lot of eyes toward Liz’s bountiful assets, her caption was arguably more noteworthy. Here, the model started by talking about how harsh the current year has been for a lot of people, despite the optimism she and many others had for the start of the new decade.

“2020 you were supposed to be our year! The redeeming year! The year of great change and prosperity! Why are you crapping on us all like this 2020!? Why? I followed (most of) my resolutions, I starting finally saving money, I was trying my hardest to be a kinder and less judgmental person.”

Liz continued her caption by suggesting she had plans for something big that might have fallen through due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She talked about the safety precautions she has taken to protect herself from the virus and the panic buying many people around the world have resorted to, concluding by asking what the following year has to offer.

Since the post went live on Liz’s Instagram, it has received more than 80,000 likes and 850 comments. While a few social media users were more than a bit critical about what the cosplayer had to say about 2020, many others were complimentary toward the 31-year-old, with a good number of followers also sharing their thoughts on how the year has been so far.

“This is the year of overcoming perseverance and The year of the reality check,” said one fan.

“Stay safe out there Liz,” a second admirer remarked, adding three purple heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Prior to her latest update, Liz referenced the safety measures people have been taking amid the coronavirus crisis, posing in a sports bra and pajama bottoms and asking her fans in the caption if they want to “quarantine with a thicc anime catgirl.”