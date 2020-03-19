Laura Amy Flaunts Curvy Posterior In A Pink Mini Dress

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy was pretty in pink in yesterday’s Instagram photo share. The gorgeous fitness and lingerie model took a step back from the usual steamy swimsuit shots she typically shares on her page to showcase a different kind of look, and fans were not in the least disappointed.

The brunette beauty slipped into a strappy pink mini dress from Fashion Nova, and put her voluptuous assets on display in a flirty pose that spotlighted her ample posterior. The slinky mini dress was an open-back design that fit tightly across her round hips. The garment sported ruched details on the sides, which called even further attention to Laura’s curves. The dress was fastened with a sexy lace-up panel on the lower back, which tied with a large, loopy bow that draped down the model’s curvaceous frame. A pair of thin straps crisscrossed high on her back, luring the gaze to her sculpted shoulder.

The dress featured an elegant marbled print that caught the eye with with rich shades of violet, pink, and purple. The palette complemented Laura’s skin tone, accentuating the brunette’s dark, golden tan. The 27-year-old accessorized with a trendy white handbag, which was ornate with golden chains on the handle. She added even more bling with sumptuous gold jewelry, which included her customary bangle bracelet and a massive pair of hoop earrings.

Laura was snapped in an underground parking lot, which suggested that she was on her way out for a day on the town. The photo captured her from behind, showcasing the model’s bare back and bodacious rear end. The stunner had her head turned to the camera and was looking over her shoulder with a kittenish gaze. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way, and her tresses were brushed over one shoulder, exposing her neck and shiny earring.

The Aussie smokeshow opted to go braless, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob in the stylish outfit. The dress was coquettishly pulled up on her hip, teasing her toned thigh. The babe had both arms raised at waist level, showcasing her tattoos. The posture emphasized her lean, muscular figure, as her supple biceps were on display.

The knockout completed her sexy-chic look with an elegant glam that highlighted her pretty features. She wore a skin-toned eye-shadow to bring out her blue eyes, and used a winged eyeliner and plenty of mascara to emphasize her stirring gaze. The model sported flawlessly contoured eyebrows, which were color-enhanced. She plumped up her lips with a satin pink lipstick, and topped off her makeup with blush and highlighter.

Laura playfully captioned the photo with a candy emoji, and tagged the brand that providing the outfit. Her post did not go unnoticed by her eager fans, garnering more than 7,400 likes and close to 200 comments overnight.

Among the commenters was fellow Australian mode, Abby Dowse. “Need,” the blonde bombshell remarked of Laura’s dress, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Australian TV personality Brooke Evers was in complete agreement, writing, “Need that dress.”

Aussie model Chrysten Zenoni also had something to say about the trendy look. “Yessss,” commented the Geordie Shore star, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

Survival Of The Fittest alum Georgia Cole took notice of the stylish dress, as well. “This colour [sic] on you,” read her comment, trailed by a string of a heart-eyes, sparkles, and two-hearts emoji.