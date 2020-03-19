Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy New Video On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has been sharing the promotional videos she shot for Bang Energy Drink since five days ago, and her newest Instagram share from yesterday was all about her sexy cleavage. In the clip, the hottie rocked a colorful bikini top and high-waisted leggings, exuding flirty vibes throughout.

The clip began with Sofia walking down a sidewalk on a sunny day. Her bikini top featured a geometric design in blue and pink hues and it left her chest on show. Plus, she rocked a pair of tight black pants that had a high waistline that obscured her belly button.

The beauty wore her hair down in a side part and wore a chic makeup application that included shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Sofia accessorized simply with drop earrings, a watch, and a bracelet.

After the model was seen walking towards the camera on the sidewalk, the clip cut to her sitting next to a tree. She was drenched in the sunlight and she smiled with her lips closed. Her hair blew in the wind behind her and she played with her locks.

The video then zoomed in on a can of the Miami Cola-flavored drink. Sofia took a big sip standing up, and the rest of the video showed short clips of her striking sexy poses and walking around. At one point, she tugged at her pants and ran both of her hands through her locks, eventually glancing to the side with a smile on her face.

And at one point, the video zoomed in on the stunner’s hand as she walked past a green bush. She placed her hands along the leaves and she showed off her lavender manicure and rings.

The update has been viewed over 358,000 times so far and her fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“Poetry in motion,” gushed an admirer.

“You are looking Awesome,” declared a second follower.

“Always the cutest and the [sic] gorgeous,” raved a third admirer.

“Consider day brightened,” wrote a supporter.

The bombshell posted another video for Bang Energy Drink five days ago, that time wearing a white branded sports bra and dark leggings. She wore her hair down in a side part and this clip showed her working out and completing a variety of squats and jumps. She took a sip of the Bangster Berry shot drink in-between her exercises. Sofia opted to go barefoot and was outside in a nice courtyard for the clip.