Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Incredible Bod In Floral Bikini At The Beach On Instagram

Yaslen Clemente has been flaunting her incredible bod in swimwear, lingerie, and casual outfits on Instagram lately, and posted a new photo series yesterday that was super eye-catching. The hottie shared three new snaps and showed off her curves in a white front-tie floral bikini. She posed at the beach on a sunny day and appeared to be having a great time.

In the first photo, the model stood facing the camera straight on and placed her left hand on her hip and her right hand behind her head. She glanced to the side and squinted slightly with a small pout on her face.

Her bikini had a flirty and feminine vibe. The beauty’s top was small with a front-tie accent that brought attention to her cleavage. Her bottoms were small with side ties that rested high on her hips.

Yaslen wore her hair down in a middle part and her locks blew slightly in the wind. Her makeup application included shimmery pink eyeshadow and light pink lipstick, and she accessorized simply with a short necklace.

Behind the cutie was a stretch of white sandy beach, gray rocks, and a walkway with other people enjoying the good weather.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with low hanging, white puffy clouds in the sky.

In the second picture, Yaslen stood with her right hand resting on the top of her head as she tilted her head back. She closed her eyes and soaked up the rays.

And in the final shot, the model placed both of her hands on her head and closed her eyes. This time, the wind blew her hair in her face.

The update has been liked over 57,700 times and her followers seemingly had only nice things to say in the comments section.

“I wanna go to the beach w you,” gushed a fan.

“Your body is the definition of perfection,” declared a second supporter.

“MY NEW FAV INSTA GIRL,” raved a third admirer.

“Perfect!!! The beach needs you,” wrote a social media user, referring to her caption.

In addition, the cutie shared another update three days ago and rocked another bikini, that time for a promotional video for Bang Energy Drink. The clip had an upbeat, edgy, and flirty vibe as Yaslen showed off her toned bod in a white bathtub. Her bikini top had ties that were criss-crossed below her neck with extra straps that decorated her cleavage. The model danced around, struck sexy poses, and made a kissy face in the video.