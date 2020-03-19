Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Teases Nick And He Wants More

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that the game of cat and mouse between Phyllis and Nick continues, and she manages to get the upper hand, leaving him frustrated and wanting more.

While Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds himself struggling after stepping in as CEO at Newman Enterprises in the aftermath of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stabbing, he’s enjoying the friends with benefits situation that has developed with his ex-wife, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). They’ve even managed to take a moment to christen the office Nick so recently took over.

Joshua Morrow recently teased the storyline between his on-screen alter ego and Phyllis to Soap Opera Digest.

“Nick and Phyllis have a fascinating energy between them, but they’re both afraid to admit that they care so much because of what they’ve put each other through in the past,” admitted Morrow.

Phyllis shows up at Newman, and Nick thinks she is interested in a replay of the last time they were together in his office. However, Phyllis plays coy with him, and she insists that she’s there to do business for The Grand Phoenix.

“They’re playing games with each other,” the actor noted. “They know what they want, but they don’t know what they’re doing, so it’s a really odd situation. There’s always some motive when it comes to the two of them.”

Nick agrees to focus on business, but in the back of his mind, he thinks that Phyllis will be ready for some adult time after their business is taken care of. However, the redhead decides that she isn’t going to do what Nick hopes she’ll do. Instead, Phyllis teases her ex-husband, and he certainly likes it. Phyllis knows that she managed to get under Nick’s skin, and she enjoys realizing that she has such an effect on him. Instead of sticking around for fun, Phyllis leaves Nick’s office, leaving him wanting a lot more.

“He tries to play it off, but she always gets to him. Right now, they’re tempting and teasing each other. They both know what they want, but they’re trying to fight it. Now we’ll see if that urge is as strong as the urge to take each other’s clothes off,” said Morrow.

Indeed, Nick and Phyllis have been through this whole thing before, and they’ve often managed to wound each other deeply. No matter how bad things get, though, they wind up drawn to each other over the years, and this time seems no different. Since they have minimal barriers, it looks like a great time to get together. However, usually, Phyllis and Nick only manage to start something when they’re in a relationship with somebody else, and this time they’re not.