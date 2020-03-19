Valeria Mercado Sizzles In Satin Bra On Instagram

Dominican stunner, Valeria Mercado, has been tantalizing her 1.1 million Instagram followers over the past few days with images from a recent photo shoot. The model rocked an eye-catching lingerie set, a robe, and headdress for the occasion and posted a new update yesterday with an edgy vibe.

In the photo, Valeria struck the Bambi pose and was photographed in a room with low light. The stunner held a small mirror in her left hand and glanced at it and lifted her other hand in the air. The hottie parted her lips in a flirty manner for the snap.

The model’s bra was white although it appeared purple thanks to the lighting in the room. She also wore a pair of sheer thong bottoms with straps that rested high on her hips. Valeria completed her look with a flowy robe that had scalloped lace accents and it fell down her left shoulder. Her cleavage and toned abs were hard to miss.

The stunner appeared to be sporting a wig as her hair had a completely different color and texture than usual. Her locks were jet black and seemed to have a bob cut with small curls that framed her face. She accessorized with a mesh headscarf that she tied behind her neck.

The backdrop was also striking as a neon green sign added a second pop of bright color in the photo. It was placed on a white table and read “Paradise.” There was also a vintage phone and a vase with white flowers beside it. Plus, green leafy plants were visible in the corner of the room.

The photo has been liked over 13,500 times so far and Valeria’s followers took to the comments section to discuss the share.

“Perfection! Love love this @val.mercado,” gushed an admirer.

“You look like zoie [sic] kravitz w this hair!” exclaimed a second social media user.

Others took note of her caption.

“Same. Idk if it’s an Aquarius thing I need my freedommmmmmmm,” wrote a third fan.

“Stay safe Val this too shall pass,” encouraged a supporter.

The beauty often showcases her figure on her social media page, and posted another update on February 22 that likely caught many of her fans’ attention. That time, Valeria rocked a pink bikini and posed indoors. Her top was studded with sparkling gems and her bottoms had silver accents on her hips. The model wore her hair down and brushed her locks behind her back. She rocked a matching makeup application that included pink eyeshadow and lipstick.