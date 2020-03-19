WWE News: Top Superstar Complains About Not Being Included In ‘WrestleMania 36’ Poster

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show will go on for WWE and its biggest event of the year, with the company’s latest announcement confirming that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night affair. One superstar, however, doesn’t appear happy to have been left off the promotion’s latest WrestleMania poster, as he suggested in a new social media post.

On Wednesday night, Randy Orton took to Instagram to share a photo of the aforementioned poster, which features, from left to right, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. Despite the hype surrounding Orton’s match with Edge at the “Show of Shows,” neither man was included in the poster, which prompted a seemingly unhappy reaction from “The Viper.”

“Well ain’t that some bullsh*t,” Orton wrote in the caption, adding a hashtag alluding to the many reasons why he feels that way.

As pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, a few other big-name stars were also left off the promotional graphic, such as Goldberg and Bray Wyatt — the former will be defending his Universal Championship against Reigns, while the latter is scheduled to face Cena in a non-title match. The outlet added that there are other posters that feature different superstars, but none of them feature Orton.

No titles are on the line in the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Orton, but the build leading to this bout has been quite considerable, given how Edge was retired for almost nine years before coming back at this year’s Royal Rumble and how their storyline has been a major focus of recent Monday Night Raw episodes. While Orton has yet to issue any off-camera comments about the match, Edge recently opened up on the Gorilla Position podcast, explaining why he’s looking forward to their encounter at WrestleMania 36.

“I know I feel confident because I know Randy, I don’t say this lightly, one of the best ever or [possibly], and it’s all subjective, the best to ever do this. You get my brain and his natural ability on this thing, and I’m excited,” he said, as quoted by SE Scoops.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4 and 5 and be aired on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT for both nights. Reports suggest that the event will be the first of its kind since WrestleMania 2 in 1986 to air from multiple venues, though this doesn’t change the fact that no spectators will be present due to coronavirus-related safety precautions.