Issa Vegas Stuns In Strappy Bikini On Instagram

Issa Vegas has been sharing eye-catching bikini pics with her Instagram fans since yesterday, and posted a new photo set today. The hottie wore a strappy ensemble that left her incredible body on show, and it’s been liked over 154,000 times so far. There were five images in the update and they all showed Issa posing in the corner of a room with wooden walls.

In the first snap, Issa stood facing the camera straight on with her right hip popped and her hands by her sides. She glanced up to her left with a huge pout on her face.

Her bikini top had a nude base with white horizontal straps that left her cleavage on show. Her matching bottoms featured three side straps that rested high on her hips.

Issa wore her hair down in a middle part and her light blond locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. Her bangs framed her face and her dark roots peeked through. Her makeup application was minimal and included mascara and pink lipstick. She also didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories, although her writing tattoo under her right collarbone was hard to miss.

The next four photos were similar, except the hottie changed her pose and expression slightly. In one image, Issa lifted her left hand into the air and parted her lips slightly and in the next, she placed both of her hands in the air with her palms up.

In the third shot, the stunner raised her right hand and played with her hair with her other hand. And in the final image, Issa stood with her right leg facing the camera and showed off her the side of her bare booty.

The series has been liked over 154,000 times so far and Issa’s fans took to the comments section in droves to attempt to complete the challenge she outlined in the caption. The model promised to feature followers in her stories and to follow them if they could spell her name one letter at a time.

Plus, the beauty posted another photo set a few days ago, that time rocking another bikini. Issa opted for a nude ensemble that time and struck the Bambi pose by the pool. She sat on a gray lounge chair with a white towel on top and she accessorized with dark sunglasses with a blue frame. The model wore her hair slicked into a high bun and her skin glowed in the bright sunlight.