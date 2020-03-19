Jojo Babie Poses On Her Knees For Sexy New Selfie On Instagram

Jojo Babie has been making the most of her time in self-quarantine by sharing sexy new selfies on Instagram lately, and kept it rolling with her newest update from today. The hottie posed on her knees in her bedroom and rocked a tiny shirt that left her chest on show.

The sensation’s tank top was light blue with very thin straps and a loose, low neckline. The model also tugged at the bottom of the shirt, bringing attention to her bare cleavage and sideboob. Jojo may have been wearing bottoms but it was hard to tell thanks to her sexy pose.

Plus, the Asian stunner held her black phone with her other hand and it obscured the bottom of her chin. Her French manicure was hard to miss and she glanced down at the screen for the photo.

Moreover, Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy left part. She brushed her locks in front of her left shoulder and her blond hair contrasted against her darker roots.

Jojo also appeared to have taken time with her glamorous makeup application. She rocked purple eyeshadow with silver highlights below her brows, a heavy cat-eye, and dark long lashes. She also sported heavy blush and dark pink lipstick.

Jojo posed on brown carpet and there was a bed visible behind her with a silver headboard. In addition, there was a floor-length mirror directly behind her that gave her followers a better look at her room.

The cutie was well-lit in the photo with the natural light that flooded the room. Her skin looked flawless and glowed in the light.

The update has been liked over 50,650 times so far and the beauty’s adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“You always look like a beautiful angel,” gushed a supporter.

“Keep ’em coming! It’s boring here at work anyway!” exclaimed a second admirer, responding to her caption.

“Ugh! I wish I could come quarantine with you!!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Take care of yourself,” wrote a follower.

The bombshell also shared another eye-catching selfie from her house on Instagram a couple of days ago, that time opting for a full-body shot of herself inside her home gym. Jojo stood with her back facing the camera and wore a blue sweater, high-rise gray bottoms, and white sneakers. Her derrière was hard to miss and she held the phone with one hand and played with her ponytail with her other hand. The model stood beside a desk and stair-stepper.