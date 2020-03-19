Video Shows Donald Trump Downplaying Coronavirus, Before Saying He Knew It Was A Pandemic ‘Long Before’ Anyone

Donald Trump now claims he knew coronavirus was a pandemic before it was called as such, but a video compilation proves otherwise.

The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed nearly 150 American lives, with 8,666 cases as of late Wednesday evening, according to a CNN report. On Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed that he “felt” that the outbreak was a pandemic “long before” the World Health Organization officially labeled it one on March 11.

The president’s past comments appear to contradict that claim, as a YouTube video compiled by The Recount reveals. As the clip shows, on March 10 — just one day before the WHO declared the viral outbreak a pandemic — Trump said that the deadly virus “will go away.”

“Just stay calm. It will go away,” he added, as quoted by The Washington Post.

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in the United States media on December 31 of last year, according to NBC News, when the Associated Press noted an “outbreak of respiratory illness” in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The first case of the virus in the United States was confirmed less than a month later, on January 21, when a patient near Seattle was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to NBC.

The following day, when asked about the virus appearing in the U.S., Trump said that “we have it totally under control,” as quoted by The Washington Post.

More recently, on the same day that the WHO made its official designation of coronavirus as a pandemic, the president mused that “nobody ever thought” a new pandemic “would be a problem.”

As late as February 26, when there were 60 reported cases of the disease in the U.S., Trump publicly claimed that there were only 15, and “within a couple of days,” the total would be “close to zero,” as the clip above shows. Instead, the case numbers have exploded by thousands. When the president made the above claim, his own administration’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, said that Americans should expect more cases, not fewer.

On February 19, Trump suggested that the coronavirus would simply go away in April, “in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus.” He added that he believed the situation would “work out fine,” as quoted by The Washington Post.

Trump did take an early action intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, as the NBC report recounted. On January 31, he ordered that travelers who were not U.S. citizens or legal residents — but had traveled to China in the past two weeks — would be barred from entering the country.

Just two days later, Trump said in a Fox News interview that “we pretty much shut it down coming in from China.” And just three weeks later, the president triumphantly declared that “the coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” according to The Washington Post.

As coronavirus cases continued to multiply, however, the stock market continued to plummet. On March 18, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped below the 19,827 level where it stood on the day of Trump’s inauguration — meaning that all of the gains made by stocks during his term were now wiped out.