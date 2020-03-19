‘Vikings’ Season 6: Clive Standen Teases Fans About The Possible Return Of Rollo

As yet, no return date has been announced for the return of Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

While there has been little news of late regarding the conclusion of the final season of Vikings, actor Clive Standen has recently teased fans about the possibility of his character’s return.

In an interview with the New York Post about Standen’s current role in NBC’s drama series, Council of Dads, he was also questioned about a final appearance in Season 6 of Vikings.

“I’m not allowed to say,” Standen said.

“But Rollo never dies. Can’t kill Rollo. I think I am one of the only original cast members that can hold their hand up and go, ‘I’m still alive! Still out there somewhere in the world!'”

Currently, Rollo’s fate has not been revealed. However, he is already considered to be very old in the TV series. If he has survived this far, it would mean that he has outlived his brother, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and potentially, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard).

Rollo was a prominent Viking in earlier seasons. However, after he married Gisla (Morgane Polanski) and moved to Frankia, he has not featured much in the TV series. However, he did make a return briefly as he offered assistance during the battle between his nephews for Kattegat. During that appearance, it was inferred that the character was unwell. However, until notification of his death is received in Vikings, viewers continue to hope for a final cameo appearance.

While Standen couldn’t reveal for certain that Rollo would appear in the second half of the final season, he did hint at a potential appearance in the spinoff series.

“I can say that this [Vikings] spinoff Valhalla that Netflix is doing with the same crew and the same team is going to be quite exciting. Who knows… maybe a character might appear in that show.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix recently picked up Vikings: Valhalla, which is a spinoff series based on the Viking sagas. Set approximately 100 years after the events currently unfolding in History Channel’s TV series, it seems unlikely that any characters will crossover into the Netflix series.

However, the potential is always there that flashbacks could occur as some characters in the new series will be related to those featured in the original series. Already, the first half of Season 6 of Vikings has introduced a new character called Erik (Eric Johnson), who is a relative of Leif Erikson, who will feature in the new series.