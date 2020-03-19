Ana de Armas Shares Portraits Taken By Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have just taken their rumored relationship to Instagram.

The rumors around the burgeoning relationship between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reached new heights Wednesday, when de Armas shared photos of herself taken by Affleck on Instagram. In the photos, de Armas can be seen walking along the beach in a casual outfit.

Although Affleck doesn’t appear in the images, the Huffington Post and other outlets have concluded that he must have been the man behind the camera. They came to that conclusion in part because Affleck and de Armas were previously photographed taking a barefoot walk along the beach in Costa Rica. In one of those photos, Affleck is even seen with a camera in his hand. The Knives Out actress is also wearing the same sheer dress in these photos that she was wearing in the photos released last week.

In the photos shared on Instagram, de Armas is largely out of focus, with the exception of one shot, in which she appears to be staring directly into the camera.

In captioning the photos, de Armas went with a cryptic message, using a sparkle emoji followed by the heart emoji. The photos will only continue to intensify the speculation that de Armas and Affleck are now a couple.

In reacting to de Armas’s decision to share the photos, many users in the comments knew immediately that Affleck must have been behind the images.

“Ben Affleck is a good photographer,” one user wrote.

“Ben Affleck sucks at focusing. Not me though,” another fan remarked.

Affleck and de Armas first met when the two were shooting Deep Water together last year in New Orleans. The movie, which is directed by Adrian Lyne, is an erotic thriller about a husband who becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife’s lovers.

According to a source in People, Affleck and de Armas had “an instant connection” and “great chemistry right from the start.” Now, it seems the connection between the two has further blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Affleck and de Armas also recently visited Cuba, and the source said that Affleck had been thrilled by the getaway.

“Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine,” the source said.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and the two share three children together. The Blade Runner 2049 actress, meanwhile, was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, but the couple divorced in 2013 after two years together.