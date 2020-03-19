Ayesha Curry Rocks Sports Bra & Shares Shirtless Video Of Husband Steph During ‘Couples Workout’

Ayesha Curry delighted her legion of 7.2 million fans with a sexy workout photo and video with her husband Stephen Curry during a family workout session. Since the NBA season has been suspended for the time being due to the COVID-19 virus, Ayesha and Steph appear to be doing their workouts together at home. In the double update that was added to Ayesha’s feed, the couple showed off their amazing figures.

The first post in the series was a clip that only lasted for a few seconds. Ayesha was the one who snapped the clip, looking into a mirror in the workout room as she rested one of her legs on a black workout bench. The mother of three showed off her stellar figure in a pair of tight black leggings as well as a matching bra with an orange band underneath of it. She wore minimal makeup but looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The mother of three styled her long dark locks in braids, pulling half of them back in a ponytail. For his part, Steph made a funny face at the camera, wearing a pair of white earbuds in his ears. The Golden State Warriors star opted to go shirtless and wore only a pair of plain black shorts without any shoes.

In the second photo in the series, Ayesha sat down on the bench, giving her followers a better view of the outfit that included mesh paneling on her legs as well as an orange stripe down the side. Behind her, Steph was visible but you were only able to see a portion of his legs. Both of the couple’s daughters were also visible in the image with one on a treadmill and the other on a piece of workout equipment. In the caption of the post, she shared that the first photo was Instagram and the other was reality.

In just a few short hours, the post has earned the chef a ton of attention with over 153,000 likes in addition to over 500 comments. Of course, many fans chimed in to tell the couple to stay safe while countless others raved over Ayesha’s figure.

“Real talk, I’m not sure who be thinking this….but cant none tell me you not fine as heck….sheesh Mrs Curry you a bad one….Steph you the goat on and off the court!,” one follower raved.

“Love you girl, thanks for keeping Us entertained!,” a second chimed in along with a single heart-eye emoji.

“I love this so much,” one more added.