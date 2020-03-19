Fitness Model Sommer Ray Shows Off Killer Muscles In Red & White Two-Piece On The Beach

Sommer Ray turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday evening. In a series of photos on her feed, the fitness guru flaunted her killer body in a red and white bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Sommer standing in the sand in front of the blue ocean waters. In the background, the waves rolled onto the shore as the sun set over the beach. Golden rays shined down on Sommer and highlighted her tan body, which looked as muscular as ever in her swimwear.

Sommer’s look included a red, triangle-shaped bikini top with a white trim and thin straps around her neck. The tiny top seemed to just barely fit over the brunette babe’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

The bikini cut off just below Sommer’s breasts, so her rock-hard abs were fully exposed. She paired the top with a matching, V-shaped thong, which sat low on the front of her waist to further show off her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Sommer’s pert derriere and long, lean legs were on full display.

Sommer accessorized her swimwear with some gold jewelry that matched her environment, including bracelets, a choker necklace, and rings. She also sported expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in messy curls.

The post included a ton of photos that showed Sommer from all different angles. In a few images, Sommer posed sideways with her back arched and her booty popped, which emphasized her figure. She also faced the camera head-on and playfully tugged at her thong straps. In other photos, Sommer turned around to the ocean and showed fans her toned backside and thighs in the triangular thong. She looked over her shoulder to deliver a sultry gaze to the camera.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 239,000 likes and just over 2,300 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s fans left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“What a beautiful figure,” one fan said.

“Literally a goddess,” another user added.

“How are you so gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“That sun be hitting you just right.” a fourth fan added.

Sommer has proven many times that she can rock any look. Earlier this week, she opted for a cropped tee and black undies in her bathroom in a post that garnered more than 1 million likes.