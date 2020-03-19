Donald Trump Will Win Only 42 Percent Of The Vote In 2020 Election Due To GDP Drop, ‘Economist’ Model Predicts

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left Trump's re-election chances in deep trouble, according to 'The Economist' magazine's statistical model.

Donald Trump reportedly “made clear” that he wanted coronavirus testing slowed in the early stages of the pandemic, fearing that increased case numbers would damage his chances at reelection in November, according to a Politico reporter who covers the White House. But new results from a major magazine’s election forecasting model show that the president’s alleged plan may have backfired in a big way.

According to a tweet from data journalist G. Elliott Morris of The Economist, the magazine’s model now predicts that Trump will manage to capture only 42 percent of the vote on November 3. That would be significantly lower than the 46 percent he won in 2016 — a popular vote total that trailed Democrat Hillary Clinton by two percentage points.

Even with 6 percent again voting for “other” candidates, as in 2016, the Economist prediction would mean that the Democratic candidate — who now appears likely to be former Vice President Joe Biden — will win a clear majority, with 52 percent of the vote.

While Trump in 2016 won the presidency without winning the popular vote, no candidate in a presidential election since the turn of the 20th century has ever won more than 50 percent of the popular vote and lost the presidency in the Electoral College.

In American history’s only example of the above situation, Ohio’s Rutherford B. Hayes defeated New York’s Samuel Tilden in the election of 1876, according to 270ToWin.com.

Joe Biden could win big in November, according to a new statistical prediction. Scott Olson / Getty Images

In that election, Tilden won 51.5 percent of the vote, but lost the Electoral College after a long legal battle over 20 disputed electoral votes, in what 270ToWin called “one of the most disputed presidential elections in American history.”

According to Morris, the Economist prediction was arrived at after the financial institution J.P. Morgan issued its projections for quarterly gross domestic product growth in 2020 on Wednesday. With markets tumbling and the economy grinding down due to the coronavirus outbreak, economists at the big bank predict a massive 14 percent plunge in second-quarter GDP, according to a New York Times report.

That precipitous drop, coupled with a negative 10-point net approval rating for Trump — approximately where his rating now stands — led to the dire projection regarding his re-election chances, according to Morris. He added that he would “bet” the president exceeds 42 percent, “but the point is nevertheless clear: he’s in trouble.”

A 14-percent drop in GDP would make the projected second-quarter 2020 decline far worse than the biggest one of the 2008 economic collapse. In the fourth quarter of that year, GDP fell by 8.4 percent.