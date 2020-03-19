‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jill’s Bombshell Plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 19 reveal Summer giving Theo notice about his behavior while Jack gets unexpected news. Plus, Jill plans a secret meeting, and it may have something to do with Colin’s scheming.

Summer (Hunter King) puts Theo (Tyler Johnson) on notice, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s been a week for Theo. First, his uncle Jack (Peter Bergman) and boss told him to knock off the shenanigans with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Jack suggested Theo set some goals and focus on those. Things with Lola (Sasha Calle) seem to be progressing, but Lola is also still hurting from what happened with Kyle, and she doesn’t seem willing to risk her heart again anytime soon.

Summer and Theo dated for a while, casually, and since their breakup, they’ve clashed a few times about Lola and Kyle. Summer lets Theo know not to use Lola and to stop messing with Kyle. She’s been a cheerleader for Theo and Lola, but only as long as Theo isn’t trying to use Lola to hurt Kyle. She’s also on edge about working with Theo too, and Summer wants to make sure that Theo is pulling his weight at Jabot.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) has unexpected news. He has a lot on his plate since he’s sharing CEO duties with Kyle at Jabot. Plus, Dina (Marla Adams) is rapidly getting worse. The last thing he needs is another complication, but it looks like Jack’s life may not be getting any easier anytime soon. Hopefully, it isn’t anything that overwhelms him, especially since it seems like Dina is in her last days.

Finally, Jill (Jess Walton) sets up a mysterious meeting. Earlier this week, Chance (Donny Boaz) told her that Colin (Tristan Rogers) figured out Colin’s scheme. It seems that Jill’s ex-husband used Devon’s (Bryton James) Chancellor inheritance to launder money. That put Jill at risk of getting in trouble since Colin used some of the accounts at Chancellor Industries, which she runs.

Because Colin recently sent Jill a rose and suggested that his life is not as fun without her in it, it seems like Jill might be willing to use herself as bait to catch her con-man ex-love. Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are taking off on an adventure to locate Colin, and they might just end up getting a bit of extra help in that area from Jill. Knowing Colin, though, he’ll have something up his sleeve.