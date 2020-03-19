Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Hourglass Physique In Tight Waist Trainer

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss shared a sizzling selfie with her 2.1 million Instagram followers in which she flaunted her incredible physique with the help of a waist trainer. While Ashley naturally has a tantalizing hourglass shape, the waist trainer only served to accentuate her voluptuous proportions.

The waist trainer she wore in the snap was from her own brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, an inclusive brand that creates sexy swimsuits for a wide variety of sizes. As the beauty explained in the caption of the post, the brand also sells waist trainers to help her followers accentuate their curves.

Ashley took the selfie in a full-length mirror with a thin wooden border. A soft gray couch was visible behind her, as was a set of French double doors with glass panels that the sunlight was shining through. Ashley rocked a pair of black pants that were snug around her thighs and hips, and looser around her calves.

She also wore a pink sports bra with a scooped neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage. The bra had what appeared to be a zipper detail on the front, and the pink shade looked incredible with Ashley’s blond hair. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, reaching almost all the way to her waist.

The focal point of the shot, as the caption suggests, was the black waist trainer that cinched her waist to unbelievable proportions. Her makeup looked natural as she made a face for the camera, pursing her pink pout slightly and gazing at her image on her cell phone.

Ashley’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot selfie, and the post received over 3,400 likes within just 26 minutes. Within less than half an hour, the post also racked up 54 comments from her eager followers, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Ashley absolutely beautifully and gorgeous picture of you,” one fan commented.

“Looking great,” another follower said.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one fan added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” another follower commented.

While Ashley didn’t have too much skin on display in her latest update, instead showing off her curves, the bombshell isn’t afraid to rock skimpier attire. In a post shared just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley rocked a scandalously sexy red lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The bra could barely contain her ample assets, and she paired it with underwear that hugged her hips and flaunted plenty of skin.