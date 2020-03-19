Production On Season 11 Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Continues Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Currently, no filming is underway as crew use remote technology to continue working on 'The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has closed down production on its zombie apocalypse series, Fear the Walking Dead. However, as The Hollywood Reporter states, the original series, The Walking Dead, continues production on Season 11.

Currently, the second half of Season 10 0f The Walking Dead is airing. And, while viewers are eagerly watching the Whisperer War unfold, the crew behind the scenes are working hard on Season 11. No filming has yet begun, though, as writers nail down the script. It is because they are in this phase of production that they can still manage to work — albeit remotely.

“We are very well set up to work remotely,” said Angela Kang, current showrunner for The Walking Dead.

“We do video conferences regularly. On a normal basis, I’m very stringent about, ‘If you’re sick, don’t come into the office.’ The other day, I was on the phone and in meetings from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all day straight. I did Skype, I did FaceTime, I did Zoom, I did remote reviewing of VFX… That’s been fine for us.”

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

This protocol has long been in place, according to Kang, as production crew work as they normally would in relation to the new season. However, delays will likely be expected once filming is ready to commence. As yet, it is unknown when AMC was planning to start filming on Season 11 and, with five episodes still to air on the current season, it seemed likely that they were getting ready to call in the actors.

Regardless of the fact that filming has not commenced, there are still some crew members who are already on location in Georgia. Kang keeps in constant remote contact with these members of staff and the situation is monitored continuously. And, should the filming schedule start while current coronavirus restrictions are in force, AMC will shut down production on that aspect as it has with its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead.

However, Kang is not overly concerned with production delays and points out that, considering the nature of the series they are working on, it feels like they have been involved in this sort of situation all along. After all, The Walking Dead is set in a post-apocalyptic world where an outbreak caused pandemonium as people reanimated as zombies.

“All of us working on a show like this, there’s a part of us who are very pro-preparedness for anything going wrong,” Kang revealed.