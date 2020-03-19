Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ Becomes The Latest Film To Move From Theaters To An Early Digital Release

Vin Diesel‘s new film Bloodshot will be released early on-demand due to the coronavirus pandemic causing an unprecedented number of theater closures. Variety reports that Bloodshot will now be available digitally in the United States on March 24. An international release date is expected to be released in the next few days. Those who are interested in seeing the movie will be able to purchase the film for $19.99.

Bloodshot is based on the Valiant Comics series of the same name. Diesel plays a marine named Ray Garrison, who is murdered alongside his wife. He is then brought back to life by a team of scientists using nanotechnology.

As a superhuman, Ray has abilities he could never have imagined before, but he struggles with amnesia in the wake of his resurrection. As he begins to piece together his life before dying, Ray realizes that he’ll do anything to get revenge and, in the process, uncovers a strange conspiracy.

Aside from Diesel, the movie also stars Sam Heughan, Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.

The film opened to a weak $9.2 million last weekend, despite receiving a wide release. Since that time, major theater chains like AMC, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark have closed their doors to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement recorded by Variety, Sony Pictures Entertainment Group chairman Tim Rothman said, “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and ‘Bloodshot’ is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own ‘Bloodshot’ right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time.”

Reviews for Bloodshot haven’t been great. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie only has an approval score of 31%, although the audience score is much higher.

Sony Pictures is not the first production company to release its films early on-demand. Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. have also chosen to release multiple films on-demand early, including Birds of Prey, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and more. Typically, it takes about three to four months for movies to transition from theaters to digital, and generally a couple of weeks longer for DVD and Blu-ray copies to hit stores.

Right now, there isn’t any news about how the pandemic will affect the physical release of these movies. DVD and Blu-ray releases may get delayed. It is currently too early to tell.