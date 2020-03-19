Tom Hanks’ Sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton Gives An Update On His Condition

Tom Hanks is 'not great but okay', his sister says in wake of his coronavirus diagnosis.

Tom Hanks’ sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, gave an update regarding his current health in wake of his coronavirus diagnosis. While 63-year-old Hanks may be out of the hospital and doing better, he’s not yet fully back to health, according to The Daily Mail.

Hanks and his wife 63-year-old Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus while they were in Australia and revealed this startling diagnosis to their fans through social media last Wednesday. They remained isolated until Monday, when they were discharged from the hospital. The pair will remain in isolation in a rented home in Queensland, Australia until it is safe enough for them to return home to the United States.

Hanks’ sister offered a reminder to everyone that he is not invincible and that a full recovery will take time to achieve, assuring fans that he is under good care by Australian physicians.

“I have communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good,” Benoiton said of her brother’s current condition.

Benoiton is the oldest of Hanks’ siblings and currently resides in Italy where she has lived with her family since 2016. Italy has been hit hard by this pandemic and is on lockdown. As for now, Benoiton is doing okay. However, she condemned the way the United States and the United Kingdom have handled this crisis thus far.

“We’re okay here… staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I’m lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however,” she said.

Both Hanks and Wilson have been keeping a positive mindset throughout this whole ordeal. They initially experienced symptoms of fatigue, body aches and chills, causing them to get tested for the virus. When they tested positive, they decided to take things one day at a time, keeping the world posted on their condition.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hanks took to Instagram last week with a message of gratitude for all those that have cared for he and his wife during their time of sickness. He urged his followers to listen to the advice of professionals and to be there for one another throughout this difficult time.